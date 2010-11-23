ATSC Issues Call for Papers for Next Gen TV Symposium



The Advanced Television Systems Committee is readying for Second Symposium on Next Generation Broadcast Television, and has issued a call for papers to be presented at the Feb. 15, 2011 event.



Presentations on, but not necessarily limited to, the following topics are being sought:



- Transmission: practical and theoretical considerations

- Reception: practical and theoretical considerations

- Modulation techniques

- Software-defined radio technologies

- Video coding

- Audio coding

- Transport methodologies

- New overall system architectures

- Potential new services and applications



Abstracts should be sent to Jerry Whitaker, vice president for standards development at ATSC at jwhitaker@atsc.org. These should be less than 500 words in length. The closing date for submissions is Dec. 24, 2010.



All abstracts will be reviewed and submitters notified of acceptance by Jan. 7, 2011.



The Second Symposium on ATSC Next Generation Broadcast Television will be held at Rancho Las Palmas in Rancho Mirage, Calif.



