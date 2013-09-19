ATSC completes revisions of A/53, A/65 standards

The Advanced Television Systems Committee has completed major revisions of the core ATSC DTV standards, including A/53 and A/65.

The revisions, which have been approved by the membership of ATSC, involve four parts of the standards: A/53 Part 1, “Digital Television System;” A/53 Part 3, “Service Multiplex and Transport Subsystem Characteristics;” A/53 Part 6, “Enhanced AC-3 Audio System Characteristics;” and A/65, “Program and System Information Protocol for Terrestrial Broadcast and Cable.”

ATSC also is moving forward on additional standards work, including: