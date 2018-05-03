ATSC Announces ‘Road To 3.0’ Conference Agenda

WASHINGTON—NAB CTO Sam Matheny will deliver the opening keynote of the Advanced Television Systems Committee 2018 Next-Gen TV Conference, May 23-24 in Washington, D.C., at the Ronald Reagan Building.

Following Matheny’s opening of the “Road to ATSC 3.0” conference, there will be reports on Next-Gen TV deployments in various U.S. cities, including Phoenix, Raleigh, N.C., Dallas, Cleveland and East Lansing, Mich., ATSC said today in announcing the conference agenda.

Other agenda items on the opening day include a report on the successful launch of ATSC 3.0 in South Korea and updates on the Advanced Emergency Alerting, Personalization and Interactivity and Conformance Implementation Teams.

The second day of the conference will begin with a keynote on the evolving role of TV from Dr. Jeffrey Cole of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and Director of the Center for the Digital Future.

Abby Auerbach of the Television Advertising Bureau (TVB) will present on the current state of advertising and will be followed by an industry panel of experts, including representatives from Nielsen, Verance, Ad-ID, SMPTE and Kantar Media, who will discuss Next-Gen TV’s enhanced audience measurement.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO of Indian public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, will discuss the relevance of Next-Gen TV for India.

After lunch, there will be a special recognition to mark the 25 anniversary of the Grand Alliance, which ushered in the technologies at the heart of the ATSC 1.0 DTV standard.

APTS President and CEO Patrick Butler will discuss the future opportunities ATSC 3.0 offers public broadcasters. John Hane, CEO of Spectrum Co will follow.

Other afternoon agenda items include an AI session by Keith Chandler of IBM and a panel discussion, with representatives from Comcast, Charter, DirecTV and Sony, on the impact of Next-Gen TV on MVPDs.

A broadcasters’ panel focused on the impact of Next-Gen TV in the United States, and a presentation on augmented and virtual reality by CTA Senior Director of Market Research Steve Koenig will round out the day’s formal presentations.

The day will conclude with the presentation of the Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award to recognize an ATSC member who has made a remarkable contribution to the organization and its mission.

