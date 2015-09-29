ATSC 3.0 Contributors: LG, Zenith and GatesAir

WASHINGTON—Technologies developed by LG, its U.S. R&D lab Zenith and partner GatesAir, are included in the new ATSC 3.0 Physical Layer Candidate Standard, according to LG Electronics Senior Vice President Dr. Jong Kim, who also serves as president of the Zenith R&D Lab.



“ATSC 3.0 is a collaborative effort among many broadcast technology experts. We are proud that LG technology is behind the majority of the elements of the Physical Layer transmission system. In fact, our technology is part of at least 10 of the 15 building blocks of the new Candidate Standard,” Kim said.



LG said its contributions cover the Physical Layer Candidate Standard’s scrambler, forward error correction, bit interlever, mapper, MIMO, time interleaver, OFDM framer, frequency interleaver, pilot and tone reserve and guard interval.



LG noted that ATSC 3.0 will need more capacity to deliver 4K UHD services, robust mobile reception and improved spectrum efficiency. The increased payload capacity of the physical layer, combined with HEVC encoding, will allow broadcasters more options when planning their broadcast service offerings.



Kim said LG, Zenith and GatesAir technologies in the ATSC 3.0 Physical Layer Candidate Standard have been successfully demonstrated in experimental broadcasts and field tests in South Korea, real-world field tests in Cleveland and Madison, Wis..

