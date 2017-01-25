Atomic Imaging Used Blackmagic to Send Off Obama

FREMONT, CALIF.—As President Obama gave his farewell speech to the nation in Chicago on Jan. 10, Atomic Imaging was working behind the scenes to provide coverage to those in attendance at McCormick Place. To do so, the production company used a workflow built around Blackmagic Design’s ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K live production switcher and ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast panel.

Atomic Imaging was tasked with sending IMAG, playback and social media content to a large LED wall and three video projection screens in the main hall, monitors in the main hall and overflow ballroom, and feeds to working technician’s monitors and to the press pools. In addition to the ATEM switcher and panel, Atomic utilized a Smart Videohub router, HyperDeck Studio Pro for SSD recording, Teranex Minis and Teranex 3D Processor for converting video feeds, SmartView Duo and SmartView HD monitors, SmartScope Duo 4K for broadcast-quality testing and ATEM Camera Converters and Mini Converters HDMI to SDI 4K; there was also a Mini Converter Optical Fiber 4K system available.

Using the Blackmagic gear, Atomic was able to send social media feeds and effects to the LED wall using a separate feed, dedicating the ATEM switcher’s second M/E to the process. Atomic also used its own Tweet-Mag proprietary software with Blackmagic’s UltraStudio 4K capture and playback device to provide input and output.

With the ATEM system, Atomic was able to set up macros prior to the event to predefine complicated settings.