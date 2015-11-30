ATG Completes VO System Upgrade for Input Media

LETCHWORTH, ENGLAND—The London headquarters of Input Media, a U.K. sports television production company, has recently upgraded its voiceover facilities courtesy of ATG Danmon U.K. The new facilities are being used to create live sport commentaries, according to Dave Whitaker, ATG’s project manager.

Nick Symes utilizing Input Media's newly upgraded voiceover-control room

A total of eight suites were upgraded, each with an Ikegami full HD monitor display and Junger audio processor. Additional upgrades include Axon’s Cerebrum multi-device control and monitoring.

“The upgraded facility is now fully integrated into the central broadcast infrastructure of our production center, ensuring we can be agile and responsive to our clients’ requirements,” said Nick Symes, Input Media’s director of technology.

ATG Danmon U.K. is part of the Danmon Group and offers products for transcoding, automated workflow management, and global file transfer.