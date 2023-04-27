Ateme Joins Google Cloud Marketplace

PARIS—Ateme has begun offering its video processing and delivery products through Google Cloud Marketplace, the company said today.

The integration of Ateme’s technology, available on both public and private offer, expands the choices available to Google Cloud users, it said.

“In today’s ever-changing world of technology, Google Cloud understands the importance of continuous innovation and helps customers find solutions to their biggest challenges by allowing seamless cloud migration on Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Yohann Guilloux, vice president of global partnerships at Ateme. “We are very excited to be able to reach out to our customers using this infrastructure, providing greater choices in innovative end-to-end cloud video solutions.”

“Making high-quality video delivery solutions more sustainable is a top-of-mind business priority for organizations across industries today,” said Kip Schauer, global head of Media & Entertainment partnerships at Google Cloud. “We’re excited Ateme has launched their next generation of video compression and delivery solutions on Google Cloud to help broadcasters meet the growing global distribution demands for video content.”