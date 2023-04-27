Ateme Joins Google Cloud Marketplace
Move positions company to assist broadcasters with global program distribution
PARIS—Ateme has begun offering its video processing and delivery products through Google Cloud Marketplace, the company said today.
The integration of Ateme’s technology, available on both public and private offer, expands the choices available to Google Cloud users, it said.
“In today’s ever-changing world of technology, Google Cloud understands the importance of continuous innovation and helps customers find solutions to their biggest challenges by allowing seamless cloud migration on Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Yohann Guilloux, vice president of global partnerships at Ateme. “We are very excited to be able to reach out to our customers using this infrastructure, providing greater choices in innovative end-to-end cloud video solutions.”
“Making high-quality video delivery solutions more sustainable is a top-of-mind business priority for organizations across industries today,” said Kip Schauer, global head of Media & Entertainment partnerships at Google Cloud. “We’re excited Ateme has launched their next generation of video compression and delivery solutions on Google Cloud to help broadcasters meet the growing global distribution demands for video content.”
More information is available on the company’s website.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Most Popular
By Tom Butts