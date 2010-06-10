AT&T Adds ESPN 3D Channel to U-Verse



AT&T announced this week that it is adding the new ESPN 3D Channel to its U-verse IPTV channel lineup on June 11, when the channel launches with ESPN’s 3D coverage of the FIFA World Cup.



AT&T says its customers will be able to watch ESPN’s 3D coverage on existing U-verse DVRs and receivers, without any additional setup or equipment upgrades. 3DTV sets, which just went on sale in the U.S., as well as 3D glasses will be required, however, to gain the full 3D experience. ESPN 3D will be available on channel 1610 to U-Verse TV HD customers who subscribe to the 3D Technology Package for an extra $10. The 3D option is one of several multimedia services AT&T is providing in conjunction with World Cup coverage, including “Multiview,” which allows viewers to watch up to four ESPN channels simultaneously, as well as online and mobile coverage.



With the addition of AT&T, ESPN 3D will be available across three pay-TV platforms: Comcast, the nation’s largest cable provider and satellite broadcaster DirecTV have previously announced that they will also carry ESPN 3D on its June 11 launch.



AT&T reported 2 million subscribers to its U-verse service as of December 2009.



