AT&T launches 5G in Las Vegas

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—NAB Show 2020 could see a rise in vendors using 5G to demonstrate their technology after AT&T announced the launch of its 5G network in the city.

The exact details of where 5G is available in Vegas haven’t been revealed, so we don’t know if the LVCC will be among the sites where it’ll be available.

Las Vegas is the 20th city to get AT&T’s 5G mmWave network (what AT&T calls “5G+”). AT&T has limited its launch to business users for the time being.

“We are proud to introduce 5G+ to Las Vegas,” said Stephanie Tyler, AT&T Nevada state president. “Being the first to Las Vegas, and the first to 20 cities across the US, is a testament to AT&T’s commitment to our future. This next generation wireless network will be game-changing as we explore the many opportunities and experiences it will bring. This technology will advance businesses and their customers as they become increasingly mobile and more connected.”