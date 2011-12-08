Ashgabat TV Goes Wireless with IMT



MT. OLIVE, N.J.: Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) recently supplied a Turkmenistan television tower with their wireless transmitter technology.



A broadcast tower in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan was outfitted with IMT’s Nucomm CamPac2 and Newscaster DR2 wireless equipment. The duo reportedly offer a fully portable HD camera systems solution, letting OB cameras go live anywhere, without the need for satellite airtime, using Nucomm’s COFDM digital transmission technology.





Left to right: Newscaster DR2, CamPac2

The tower was also equipped with a Nucomm Central Receive Solution, providing broadcast coverage with a radius of over 100 miles.



The Ashgabat Tower broadcast complex is home to seven television stations, six radio stations, 13 television studios and 50 editing suites,.



IMT is part of the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division.



