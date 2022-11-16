New Netflix Feature Lets You Bump Freeloaders From Your Subscription

As Netflix continues to warn its subscribers of its impending campaign to crack down on password sharing, the streaming giant rolled out a new feature this week that it says gives its subscribers more “control” during this “busy holiday season.”

In response to declining subscriptions and revenues, Netflix is lowering the boom on subscribers who they believe abuse the privilege of a paid subscription by sharing their password indiscriminately. For much of 2022, it has been conducting trials that previewed these features in Latin America, in which, for example, it would allow—for a fee oftentimes lower than a full membership—subscribers to share accounts with people outside their households.

In October, it launched “Profile Transfer,” a feature that lets viewers sharing a Netflix account transfer their profile—which includes personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings—when they start their own membership, something Netflix described as “one of its most requested features.” And earlier this month, it launched its much ballyhooed $6.99 ad-supported tier.

The new “Managing Access and Devices,” announced Tuesday allows subscribers to view recent devices that have streamed from their account and to log out of specific devices “with just one click.” Netflix said this ability was also a popular request.

“This much-requested feature to help members manage their account security is now available to all members around the world on the web, iOS and Android,” Netflix said in a blog post.