New Netflix Feature Lets You Bump Freeloaders From Your Subscription
“Managing Access and Devices” allows subscribers to log out of specific Netflix-enabled devices “with just one click”
As Netflix continues to warn its subscribers of its impending campaign to crack down on password sharing, the streaming giant rolled out a new feature this week that it says gives its subscribers more “control” during this “busy holiday season.”
In response to declining subscriptions and revenues, Netflix is lowering the boom on subscribers who they believe abuse the privilege of a paid subscription by sharing their password indiscriminately. For much of 2022, it has been conducting trials that previewed these features in Latin America, in which, for example, it would allow—for a fee oftentimes lower than a full membership—subscribers to share accounts with people outside their households.
In October, it launched “Profile Transfer,” a feature that lets viewers sharing a Netflix account transfer their profile—which includes personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings—when they start their own membership, something Netflix described as “one of its most requested features.” And earlier this month, it launched its much ballyhooed $6.99 ad-supported tier.
The new “Managing Access and Devices,” announced Tuesday allows subscribers to view recent devices that have streamed from their account and to log out of specific devices “with just one click.” Netflix said this ability was also a popular request.
“This much-requested feature to help members manage their account security is now available to all members around the world on the web, iOS and Android,” Netflix said in a blog post.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.