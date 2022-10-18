Netflix’s Addition of ‘Much Requested’ Feature Prelude to PW Sharing Crackdown

Netlfix this week announced the addition of a “Profile Transfer” feature that lets viewers sharing a Netflix account transfer their profile, which includes personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings—when they start their own membership, a harbinger of things to come as the streaming giant takes steps to prevent subscribers from sharing passwords with friends and family, which Netflix says has caused the company to lose revenues for years.

“People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same,” said Timi Kosztin, product manager.

The new, "much requested" feature (according to Netflix) is now available worldwide. Subscribers will be notified by email as soon as Profile Transfer becomes available on their account. The feature can be turned off in the subscribers account settings at anytime, Netflix said.

Neflix hopes that subscribers will get used to the new feature over time as the company prepares to crack down on password sharing. The company is currently testing methods in Latin America. The feature rollout is part 2 of its multi-pronged effort to boost revenues after the announcement of its launch of a $6.99/month, ad-based service last week.

“No matter what’s going on, let your Netflix profile be a constant in a life full of changes so you can sit back, relax and continue watching right from where you left off,” the company said.