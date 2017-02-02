Arvato’s VPMS System Now Live at Saarländischer Rundfunk

GÜTERSLOH, GERMANY—Saarländischer Rundfunk (SR) recently chose to implement the Video Production Management System (VPMS) from Arvato, making it live at its Saabrücken, Germany, site as of Jan. 23. VPMS provides a centralized structure and connection to the SR and ADR central archives.

With the VPMS system, SR will have the ability to revise or expand workflows that will allow content to be published to both linear TV and online platforms. Journalists for SR will also be able to access all media content at all times.

Arvato is a next-generation IT systems integrator based in Gütersloh, Germany.