Artel Video’s new modular platform streamlines video transport

Artel Video Systems has released the DL4300, an expanded 12-slot chassis for its DL4000 modular video transport platform.

Designed for the dozens of available DL4000 modules, the chassis is ideal for central office applications where multiple circuits are aggregated and a larger chassis simplifies installation requirements, saving time and money.

The DL4300 joins the DL4000 and DL4042 1RU four-slot chassis and the DL4100 single-slot portable chassis to create a comprehensive array of options for any application. The expanded chassis options now give DL4000 users the ability to mix and match chassis to best fit their installation environment.

The DL4300 includes all the existing DL4000 design features including onboard DL-Manager HTTP and SNMP Element Management System, a passive backplane with module-to-module video connectivity, nonspaced installation, making it one of the most space-efficient platforms in the industry, and NEBS level-3 certification for installation in telco facilities.