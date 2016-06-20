Archion to Embrace NewTek’s NDI Standard

BURBANK, CALIF.—As a new member of NewTek’s Developer Network, shared media storage provider Archion has announced that it will adopt NewTek’s Network Device Interface standard for IP-based production workflows. Archion’s EditStor Velo is the company’s first system recognized as an NDI-enabled device.

NDI devices can now search for and mount EditStor volumes automatically, providing access to file based video and audio on an IP-based switching system. By becoming NDI enabled, EditStor increases the number of video sources it offers for live production.

NewTek says that it is offering NDI as a royalty free software development kit.