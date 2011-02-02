Archion storage expands Avid network for CBS court shows

CBS has selected Archion’s Synergy UXE storage to expand its Avid Unity MediaNetwork for two court shows, “Judge Joe Brown” and “Swift Justice with Nancy Grace.”

The three new 32TB Synergy UXE systems from Archion Technologies provide CBS with a total of 96TB of storage, including 72TB of usable storage that is RAID 5 protected.

After the decision was made to go tapeless for the 220 episodes of this season’s “Judge Joe Brown,” a major upgrade of storage was required, said industry consultant Joel Epps, who helped design the overall solution. CBS has three Avid Media Composer software desktop stations, two Avid Media Composers with Avid Mojo, one Avid Nitris and one Avid Symphony Nitris. The TV syndicator also upgraded its Avid Unity to the Media Engine 5.1x.

For post production of “Judge Joe Brown,” CBS needed the ability to store at least half a season before archiving the media, Epps said. For “Swift Justice with Nancy Grace,” the syndicator needed more flexibility because video comes in from a variety of sources. This requires both more storage and quick access to the media.

According to Epps, by choosing the Archion Synergy UXE, CBS was able to add substantially more protected storage to its Unity Media Engine.