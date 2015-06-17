APTS Releases Updated Model Channel Sharing Agreement

WASHINGTON – The Association of Public Television Stations has sent the updated model channel sharing agreement to all of its member stations.

“This channel sharing agreement is intended to help public television stations make decision that are best for their stations and their local communities regarding the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum auction and repacking process,” said Lonna Thompson, APTS executive VP, chief operating officer and general counsel.

“A successful auction and repacking of our broadcasters is in the best interests of all involved industries,” said Thompson. “APTS provided this model channel sharing agreement to give its member stations a starting point for considering the issues involved in undertaking a channel sharing arrangement with another party, as well as how channel sharing arrangement might be structured.”

The model channel sharing agreement can be found on the APTS website, as well as the PBS Station Management Center website and the FCC Learn website.