Applications Open for HPA’s 2020 Young Entertainment Professionals Program

BURBANK, Calif.—The HPA is now accepting applications for its 2020 Young Entertainment Professionals program, a year-long program designed to help professionals between the ages of 21 and 32 to network and learn from peers and industry leaders.

Now in its fourth year, the YEP Program will begin in October and provides its participants with mentoring and education, introductions to industry leaders, invitations to events and access to resources to help further their careers. In the past, YEPs have taken part in HPA Tech Retreat and SMPTE Annual Technical Conference panels, produced webinar series and contributed columns to the HPA NewsLine e-newsletter.

New for this year’s participants will be the introduction of two distinct sections. Section 1 takes place from October to February, starting with an orientation at the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference and finishing with the HPA Tech Retreat. Attendance at the SMPTE conference is mandatory, while YEPs must attend one other event during the four-month timeframe.

Section 2 custom pairs YEP participants with an industry leader from March to September and will receive free or reduced fee access to YEP and other HPA community events. At the end of this section, YEPs will be evaluated by the Mentorship committee for eligibility to receive the Certificate of Completion.

To apply for the program, applicants must be currently working in media content creation in a creative, technical or project management/administrative role and be between the ages of 21 and 32 as of Oct. 23. In addition to filling out the application, applicants must provide a recommendation from an employer or professional project supervisor. The deadline for submitting applications is Sept. 20. Selected participants will be notified by Oct. 1.

For more information on what participation in YEP provides and to officially apply, visit HPA’s website.