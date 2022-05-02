Apple Music Launches on Roku
By George Winslow published
Roku users can access over 90 million songs and 30,000 expert-curated playlists ad-free on the Apple Music app
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has announced that the Apple Music app is now available globally on the Roku platform.
As a result of the deal, Apple Music subscribers can stream on any Roku device including Roku streaming players, Roku TV models, and Roku premium audio products like the Roku Streambar Pro. Current Apple Music subscribers can access the app with their existing log-in credentials.
Roku users can sign-up for Apple Music through the Roku channel store for a 1-month free trial. After the trial, Apple Music plans are available for purchase starting at $9.99/month, providing Roku users with access to more than 90 million songs and 30,000 expert-curated playlists on the Apple Music app.
In addition, Roku users with an Apple Music subscription can live stream today’s hits, classics, and country with the award-winning Apple Music Radio, as well as listen to songs, albums, and playlists from their own music library.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
