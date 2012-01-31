Apple Hears, Updates Final Cut Pro X With Multicam Support, Beta Broadcast Monitoring

CUPERTINO, CALIF.: Apple today extended an olive branch to the its editing devotees alienated by last June’s release of incompatibility-plagued Final Cut Pro X.



Apple released an update to Final Cut Pro X today that supports multicam editing. Final Cut Pro X v10.0.3 “introduces multicam editing that automatically syncs up to 64 angles of video and photos; advanced chroma keying for handling complex adjustments right in the app; and enhanced XML for a richer interchange with third party apps and plug-ins,” according to Apple.



Broadcast monitoring in Final Cut Pro X is currently in beta and allows users to connect to waveform displays, vectorscopes, and calibrated monitors to ensure that projects meet broadcast specifications. Final Cut Pro X supports monitoring of video and audio through Thunderbolt I/O devices, as well as through third party PCIe cards.



Apple says10.0.3 includes automatically syncs clips using audio waveforms, time and date, or timecode to create a multicam clip with up to 64 angles of video, which can include mixed formats, frame sizes and frame rates. The Angle Editor allows “precise adjustments” in the multicam clip, and the Angle Viewer supports playback in multiple angles simultaneously, and allows seamless cuts between them.



The updated FCPXbuilds on one-step chroma key with the addition of color sampling, edge adjustment and light wrap. Complex keying can be undertaken in the application without having to export clips to a motion graphics application; results can be played back in real time.



Apple also notes the growth of third-party plug-ins for X, including new ones motion-graphics plug-ins from GenArts and Red Giant. The new 7toX app from Intelligent Assistance uses XML to import Final Cut Pro 7 projects into Final Cut Pro X, a considerable problem for users when X was released.



FCPX v10.0.3 is available from the Mac App Store for $299.99 to new users, or as a free update for existing Final Cut Pro X customers. A 30-day free trial of Final Cut Pro X is available at www.apple.com/finalcutpro/trial.



