Apantac shows integrated multiviewer/switcher solution

At the recent InfoComm conference, Apantac joined with Roland Systems Group to show interoperability between Apantac’s TAHOMA-DL “Hybrid” Multiviewer and the Roland V-1600HD multiformat production switcher.

The combined solution provides an all-in-one switching and multi-image display solution that is ideal for live production. Apantac's multiviewer and Roland's production switcher complement each other perfectly as both products support HD/SD-SDI, RGB, Component, DVI, HDMI and composite inputs.

Serial and GPI tally integration between the V-1600HD, and the TAHOMA multiviewer provides users with enhanced communication for identifying sources.

The Apantac product line includes multiviewers, DVI, VGA, HDMI, KVM, universal and touch-screen extenders/splitters/receivers, Fiber-optic extenders, HDMI matrix switches, KVM switches, a line of RS232 converters and accessories and compact DA's and converters.