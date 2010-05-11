AP connects HD London studios to Camden office in time for UK General Elections

European provider of business communications and IT managed services Colt provided HD broadcast connectivity for AP Global Media Services’ new studios in central London, which went live in time to cover the UK General Election May 6.

AP Global Media Services, the newsgathering facilities arm of The Associated Press, offered the new studio and production space to broadcasters and production companies for election coverage. It includes five HD-capable studios overlooking some of London’s most recognizable landmarks, including Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, Trafalgar Square and the London Eye.

Colt has linked the new studios with the AP’s Camden office, offering uncompressed bidirectional SD/HD circuits with integrated data network connectivity. Colt used Nevion’s Ventura Series video-to-fiber mapping transport products over its own fiber network.