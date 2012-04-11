Anton/Bauer Powers KHOU-TV Transition



HOUSTON: Anton/Bauer recently helped KHOU-TV transition from using Sony SX, taped-based cameras to the new Sony memory card-based cameras like the PMW-350 and the PMW-500.



KHOU, a CBS affiliate owned by Belo, currently employs 22 cameras on the street. The station first started using Anton/Bauer batteries in the 1990s. KHOU now uses Anton/Bauer DIONIC 160 and HyTRON 140 batteries, as well as the T2 and QUAD 2702 chargers. KHOU adapts to the Sony mount with the QR-SDH and the QR-DSR Gold Mounts.



