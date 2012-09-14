Anton/Bauer names new president

Camera and lighting power source supplier Anton/Bauer has named Dan Fitzpatrick to lead the company as its new president. Fitzpatrick, a veteran of the healthcare industry, was chosen to lead Anton/Bauer into new markets, in addition to supporting the broadcast and professional video production communities. Fitzpatrick succeeds Michael Accardi, who served as Anton/Bauer's president since 2008.

Matt Danilowicz, CEO of the Vitec Videocom division, under which Anton Bauer operates, said Fitzpatrick's experience in healthcare technology "will help us foster our aspirations to expand Anton/Bauer into ancillary markets, while his extensive background in sales, marketing and product development will ensure further strengthening of Anton/Bauer's position as the leader in broadcast and cinematography batteries."

With more than 25 years in the healthcare technology industry, Fitzpatrick has held leadership roles in many North American healthcare technology companies, where he gained extensive skills in building and managing sales groups.

Fitzpatrick was formerly vice president of sales and marketing for Flo Healthcare, an Emerson company. His vision of developing a dominating market presence for comprehensive wireless technology solutions for the healthcare market — including wireless infrastructure, support services and mobile clinical workstations — helped position Flo Healthcare as a leader in wireless mobile workstations.

Additionally, Fitzpatrick has held sales, marketing and product development positions with companies such as Tremont, Logistix and Sprint Healthcare Systems. He’s also provided healthcare information technology consulting services to companies such as Anton/Bauer, Sprint Healthcare Solutions, RF Technology, OptiMed and Vasomedical.