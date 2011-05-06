AntonBauer Batteries Endure Arctic Temperatures



Famed videographer Russ Weston has relied on Anton/Bauer batteries and power supplies for over 30 years, most recently the DIONIC 90.



The DIONIC 90 was reportedly designed to provide consistent performance under extreme temperatures. The unit features a real-time display of how much time is left on the charge, with a total run-time ranging from six hours at 15 watts to 1.75 hours at 50 watts. The DIONIC 90 weighs a mere 1.7 pounds and can be shipped without restriction under IATA and DOT safety regulations.



“Many years ago we tried off-brand batteries that we thought were similar to the DIONIC 90, just a little less expensive,” said Weston in a press release. “They started out fine, but very quickly they began having problems. They wouldn’t take full charges, or they would go strong for about 20 minutes and then die. They also had trouble holding up in the frigid temperatures here in the winter.”



Weston’s film credits include numerous productions for The Discovery Channel, The History Channel and National Geographic. He has covered the famous gray whales rescue in Point Barrow in 1988, the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Prince William Sound in 1989 and helped arrange the first ever live broadcast from Alaska in 1992 for Good Morning America.



Anton/Bauer, part of the Vitec Group, is a worldwide provider of lighting and mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries.



