Antennas Direct Launches Redesigned HDTV Antenna Accessories
Antennas Direct is re-launching their line of accessories.
The coaxmax is a five-in-one multifunctional cable termination tool that enables users to make professional grade coaxial cable cuts, with solid, reliable sealed connections, in four steps.
Its UHF/VHF signal meter detects the presence of over-the-air signals.
Four-way and eight-way distribution amplifiers boost the signal when splitting to more than one television, to increase reliability.
Its pre -amplifier will boost signal strength when extended cable lengths and splitters are required.
The CMAX-F 10-piece F-connectors are 10-piece set of lock & seal F-connectors intended for DSS, security, home theater and residential structured wiring installations.
The variable attenuator reduces DTV signal for viewers who live close to the broadcast towers, creating a more reliable reception.
