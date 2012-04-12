Antenna Problem Takes Boston Stations Off-Air



Four Boston TV stations were knocked off the air Sunday night when a power divider apparently failed in their shared antenna. Boston.com, in the article Mystery outage plagues Boston TV stations said the outage affected WBZ-TV (CBS), WSBK-TV (My Network), WCVB-TV (ABC) and WGBX-TV (PBS).



Tuesday Andrew Gauthier, wrote in TVSpy on MediaBistro.com Boston Stations Return to Air Following Sunday Antenna Malfunction. His article said "technicians moved their signals to the tower of PBS station WGBH and transferred WGBH's programming to WCVB's auxiliary antenna." WCVB was able to quickly switch to its auxiliary antenna, although at reduced power.



Boston Business Journal reporter Galen Moore, in his article Needham tower fault takes 4 Boston TV stations off the air said the TV tower is owned by Richland Towers. Richland vice president Kevin Busselman said Richland does not own the broadcast equipment that failed, but that Richland has an employee at the site to work on resolving the problem.



High power antennas sometimes fail and the Boston antenna problem illustrates the value in having a back-up antenna.





