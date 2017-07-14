Antenna Hungária Acquires LDX Cameras from Grass Valley

MONTREAL—Hungarian terrestrial broadcasting, telecommunications and live production provider Antenna Hungária recently acquired a package of products from Grass Valley. Among the new gear were native HD/4K cameras with HDR capabilities, compact cameras, routers and controllers, signal processors and multiviewers.

The specific products that Antenna Hungária brought in include NVision 8140 digital video/audio routers and NVision 8280 288x576 routers, NV9000 router control systems, Kaleido-MX and Kaleido-X multiviewers, Densité 3 and Densité2 frames, as well as LDX 82, LDX 86, LDX C86 and LDX 86N cameras and XCU camera base station.

Antenna Hungária will use its new equipment in four of its OB trucks during production for the 17th FINA World Championships for aquatic sports, which takes place in Budapest, Hungary, from July 14-30.