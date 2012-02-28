Angénieux Optimo Handheld Zoom Lenses Honored by Society of Camera Operators



SAINT-HÉAND, FRANCE: Thales Angenieux announced they are the recipient of the 2012 Technical Achievement Award from the Society of Camera Operators. The Award recognizes the design of the Angenieux Optimo series of hand-held zoom lenses: 15-40, 28-76 and 45-120mm. The Technical Achievement Award was presented to Thales Angenieux during the 2012 SOC Lifetime Achievements Awards Ceremony on Feb. 19, 2012 in Los Angeles at the Leonard Goldenson Theater at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.



The Angenieux Optimo series combines design elements of light weight and compactness, with fast aperture, no ramping and minimal to no breathing. Favored by hand-held and Steadicam operators, the trio is appropriate for all camera configurations and used in a variety of shooting styles. With the same gear positions, weight and front diameter, the three lenses can be swapped quickly with minimal to no re-balancing on the Steadicam.



The Feb. 19 SOC ceremony was a fundraising event for the Vision Center at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Attendees watched a short documentary entitled “Know The Glow,” produced by Bonnie Blake of the SOC and directed by Alexis Ostrander, showing how simple photographs could aid in detecting children’s eye diseases. Founded in 1979, the SOC has donated over $160,000 for their adopted charity.





