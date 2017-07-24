Analyst Sees 31M Homes Cutting Cord in Decade

NEW YORK—The cord-cutting trend won’t be slowing down any time soon according new predictions from Barcalys analyst Kannan Venkateshwar. Over the next decade, Venkateshwar estimates that 31 million homes could either cut or shave the cord, with some individual networks declining at an even faster pace. Meanwhile, internet-delivered bundles like SlingTV, DirecTV Now or YouTube TV, could gain up to 17 million subscribers in the same time frame.

