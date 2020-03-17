Ampere: 50% of Families With Kids Have Disney+

LONDON—Disney has always prided itself on its family-friendly content, and that seems to be contributing to the success of the Disney+ streaming service among families, according to a recent study by Ampere Analysis.

The study found that half of U.S. internet users with children under 10 in the home have subscribed to Disney+. For those households with children under 10, a key draw is both the classic and new Disney movies that are available on the streaming service.

Another demographic that Disney+ has had early success with is those aged between 18 and 24. Ampere indicates that 41% of internet users in that age range say they have access to Disney+.

Overall, 55% of Disney+’s subscription base is made up of internet households with children.

“The latest figures from our Consumer media tracker indicate a very promising start for Disney+, with success in converting its two most important target audiences,” said Minal Modha, consumer research lead at Ampere. “It will now be key for Disney to ensure it retains these customers with a mix of new Disney+ originals and new release movie titles. Furthermore, while there is still room for growth among both the two core demographic groups, it will be imperative for Disney+ in the longer term to broaden out its content offering to appeal to a wider audience.”