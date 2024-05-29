AMG Launches TV Stations, Local Now FAST Channels on Amazon’s Fire TV Channels

LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group (AMG) is launching three of its streaming brands on Amazon’s Fire TV Channels in a move that will give Fire TV and Echo Show device customers streaming access to AMG’s Local Now FAST channels, The Weather Channel en Español, and 21 Allen Media Broadcasting television stations.

“We are excited to bring Amazon Fire TV subscribers free premium news, entertainment, sports, weather, and more from Allen Media Group,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Free access to Local Now, The Weather Channel en Español, and our Allen Media Broadcasting television stations is a vital necessity and speaks to the core mission of Allen Media Group’s news and entertainment brands.”

Local Now FAST Channels offer curated 24/7 local news and entertainment in 223 markets. They are powered by proprietary technology that populates news content daily from newsrooms across the country and aggregates 500,000 video stories per day. The channels are curated by the Local Now newsroom – run by in-house journalists and technologists. Local Now is partnered with hundreds of news and entertainment programs.

The Weather Channel en Español is the first 24/7 Spanish-language free-streaming weather news network in the United States, providing weather coverage and news across the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America.

AMG’s broadcast television station division, Allen Media Broadcasting (AMB), consists of 28 “big four” network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 television markets across the country. AMB partners with nationwide network affiliates ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC to deliver viewers these valuable local news options.

The 21 of AMB’s 27 network affiliate stations now available on Fire TV and Echo Show devices are:

KADN - Lafayette, LA

KDRV/KDKF - Medford, OR

KEZI - Eugene, OR

KHSL - Chico, CA

KIMT - Mason City, IA

KITV/KIKU - Honolulu, HI

KVOA - Tucson, AZ

KWWL - Waterloo, IA

WAAY - Huntsville, AL

WAOW - Wausau, WI

WEVV - Evansville, IN

WFFT - Fort Wayne, IN

WJRT - Flint, MI

WKOW - Madison, WI

WLFI - West Lafayette, IN

WQOW - Eau Claire, WI

WREX - Rockford, IL

WSIL - Carterville, IL

WTVA - Tupelo, MS

WTHI - Terre Haute, IN

WXOW - La Crosse, WI