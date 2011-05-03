American Mobile relies on TRUE preamplification for HD concert productions

Chris Shepard at American Mobile has been using Sennheiser-distributed TRUE preamplifiers to record some of the biggest live concert experiences around America since 2002, when many of today's popular music festivals were just getting started.

To date, Shepard has amassed no less than 130 channels of TRUE preamplification in the American Mobile Recording Truck and multiple HD fly-pack rigs. American Mobile's credits include Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and the Pitchfork Music Festival.

Consistent performance is important to Shepard.

"Everything I record goes from the TRUE preamps right into Pro Tools with no other processing. I record flat," he said. "TRUE Precision sound is big and clean, with a subtle and smooth sonic signature." Shepard also appreciates the quiet performance of the TRUE Precision 8.

"When you have 64 faders up, the noise floor is increasingly important with each microphone channel that is open," he said. "One of the first things you notice about these units is how quiet they are and how good they sound.”

In live recording, having a redundant recording system in place is critical, just in case any device fails. The TRUE Precision 8 has dual DB25/TRS outputs, providing plenty of interconnectivity options.

Shepard says this is an exciting time to be doing remote recording, especially given the current state of the music industry and the increasing popularity of live music.

"The Web is doing for music what television did for baseball," he said. "There are 30,000 people in the stands, but the larger viewership will be the world. In the near future, some music fans will enjoy these major festivals on their mobile devices and through other technologies. This will ultimately create a stronger connection between the artists and fans."