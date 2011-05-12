AmberFin appoints ATG Broadcast as UK channel partner

ATG Broadcast has signed a UK channel partnership agreement with AmberFin, developer and producer of the iCR modular software platform.

AmberFin's iCR product range is designed for use in file-based or mixed file and video workflows. It ingests content from tape, disk or solid-state sources to a high-quality file-based master, delivers QC review, provides file conversion to multiple formats and simultaneously prepares multiplatform versions of video content, all within a single software environment. The modular approach of iCR enables customers to select the applications that are essential to their current business needs.