AmberFin appoints ATG Broadcast as UK channel partner
ATG Broadcast has signed a UK channel partnership agreement with AmberFin, developer and producer of the iCR modular software platform.
AmberFin's iCR product range is designed for use in file-based or mixed file and video workflows. It ingests content from tape, disk or solid-state sources to a high-quality file-based master, delivers QC review, provides file conversion to multiple formats and simultaneously prepares multiplatform versions of video content, all within a single software environment. The modular approach of iCR enables customers to select the applications that are essential to their current business needs.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox