Amazon to Offer High Dynamic Range in 2015

SEATTLE—Amazon announced that Prime members and customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany will be able to watch movies and TV shows in high dynamic range this year. Amazon Originals will be the first to arrive in HDR video quality later this year. Amazon is working with Hollywood studios, technology vendors and global consumer electronics companies to bring Amazon Prime members and customers an HDR experience in 2015.



The HDR announcement comes less that six months after Amazon started offering Ultra HD.