Amazon Prime Reaches 150M Subscribers

Prime members also doubled the amount of hours watching original movies and TV shows in most recent quarter.

SEATTLE—Heading into a new decade, Amazon announced that its Prime subscription service, which includes access to its Amazon Prime Video platform, has surpassed the milestone of 150 million subscribers around the world.

Those numbers come from Amazon’s 2019 fourth quarter report, during which it said that more people joined Prime than ever before. It also touted that Prime members watched double the hours of original movies and TV shows on Prime Video in Q4 2019 than in 2018.

Other details revealed in Amazno’s Q4 report include Fire TV now has more than 40 million active users worldwide. During CES 2020, Amazon also announced a new edition of Fire TV with new tools, features and services that assist with integrating Fire TV into specific products, including, for the first time, automobiles. Fire TV Edition Smart TVs also expanded in India and added more content available to customers, including Disney+ and Apple TV+.

The company also highlighted its Prime Video content, which received eight Golden Globe Award nominations in January 2020, with “Fleabag” winning two. It also debuted a number of new original series and movies—“The Expanse,” “The Report”—as well as featuring popular returning ones—“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Jack Ryan” and “The Man in the High Castle.”

