Amazon Instant Video Adds HDR for Prime Members

SEATTLE – With Ultra High Definition continuing to be a hot button topic among the broadcast industry, Amazon has announced that it will offer High Dynamic Range episodes of its original series “Mozart in the Jungle” exclusively for Prime members in the U.S. at no additional cost. The entire first season of “Mozart” is now available in HDR, with more of Amazon’s original series coming soon.

HDR brings greater contrast to the screen with brighter colors, enhanced shadow details and distinct highlights for more vivid, rich and lifelike images. Prime members will be able to watch the HDR version of “Mozart in the Jungle” through the Amazon Video app on Samsung SUHD TVs.

The value of HDR was discussed at the 10th annual IEEE Broadband Multimedia Systems and Broadcasting Symposium, where Adi Kouadio, senior project manager for EBU’s technology and innovation department, presented a paper on HDR and high frame rates.

Kouadio’s tests revealed that when it comes to high definition images, HDR and higher frame rates are superior to higher resolution.

“The tests showed that quality improvement is noticed every time the frame rate is doubled,” said Kouadio. “What we believe at EBU is that broadcasters need to go to better pixels; not more pixels.”

Amazon believes that too, as the company plans to add additional titles in HDR and expanded device compatibility later this year.