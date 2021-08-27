Allente Integrates Google Common Broadcast Stack

STUTTGART, Germany, SEONGNAM, Korea and OSLO, Norway—3 Screen Solutions (3SS) and Kaon Media have announced that they’ve completed their hybrid STB (set-top box) integration for Nordic pay-TV giant Allente.

The integration makes Allente one of the world’s first operators to complete Google Common Broadcast Stack integration for an Android TV Operator Tier STB. The project was completed in just six months thanks to close collaboration between Allente, Kaon Media, Nagra, Broadcom, 3SS and Google.

Google created its standardized Common Broadcast Stack (CBS) to accelerate the reach of Android TV OS worldwide. Announced in October 2020, CBS will help more TV viewers to get the next-generation app-rich services.

Adopting CBS will allow for easier and faster integration for hybrid Android TV OS devices, accelerated time-to-market, simplified upgrades and reduced overall total cost of ownership, the companies said.

The partnership of 3SS and Kaon to deliver Allente’s new service was announced in October 2020. Powerful hybrid Kaon BCM72180 PVR STBs will be available to Allente’s over 1 million subscribers, with Nagra Media CAS, Broadcom 72180 SoC and based on 3SS UX technology, in Q3 2021.

“We congratulate Allente for becoming one of the first operators in the world to leverage the Common Broadcast Stack, and in working closely with world-class technology partners, elevating the digital entertainment user experience for consumers,” commented Matthias Puschmann, strategic Android TV partner development manager at Google.

Allente was formed from the merger of Viasat Consumer and Canal Digital in May 2020, and offers TV via satellite, streaming and other services including IPTV and fibre broadband via open networks to customers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Jon Espen Nergård, Allente CTO, said, “Completion of our STB integration so rapidly is a clear testament to the technology, engineering skill and dedication to customer satisfaction from our partners KAON and 3SS, and indeed those of our wider partnership of collaborators which includes Nagra, Broadcom and of course Google.”

Kaon STB middleware is fully integrated with the Android TV software stack to enable new pre-certified Android TV capabilities such as Custom Over-The-Air Update, among others, further accelerating the introduction of new appealing features.

“We are extremely proud to be the first OEM to complete STB integration on a Broadcom SoC with Nagra CAS seamlessly integrated with UX delivered by 3SS,” commented Tom Buhl, Kaon Media executive vice president.

“The rapid pace of integration with our highly esteemed partners could hardly be more powerful evidence of the many benefits made possible by the Google Common Broadcast Stack,” he added.

“Our ongoing partnership of trust with Allente is a source of tremendous pride for the entire team at 3SS,” commented Kai-Christian Borchers, managing director of 3SS. “In becoming one of the world’s first service providers to embrace Google’s Common Broadcast Stack, Allente is blazing a new trail in innovation and customer focus; we eagerly anticipate helping Allente to deliver leading-edge viewing to consumers in the Nordic region,”