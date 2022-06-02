Allen Media Group Promotes Michael Senzon To President Of Digital

LOS ANGELES—Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) has promoted Michael Senzon to president of digital.

Senzon had been senior vice president, digital and general manager of Local Now.

In his new expanded role he is now responsible for developing and leading the AMG worldwide direct-to-consumer and streaming portfolio with a focus on providing greater content and product experiences for its users.

Prior to joining Allen Media Group, Senzon spent his career in digital and streaming at major media and technology startups including ABC, CNN, and CNBC.

Senzon joined The Weather Channel/Weather Group just as Byron Allen completed its purchase in March 2018.

Under his leadership, Local Now has seen explosive growth and in the past year, the AMG digital team launched several new products including The Weather Channel's first direct-to-consumer product offering, the Sports.TV free-streaming service and TheGrio, which expands the number one digital news/entertainment platform for Black America into a free-streaming service.

Earlier this year, AMG announced a long-term, comprehensive strategic partnership with Google. AMG will leverage Google's technology to further bolster all AMG digital platforms, including HBCU GO and other AMG streaming services currently in development.

"Michael Senzon's promotion is well-deserved and he is the ideal executive to lead and accelerate our digital first strategy as we expand our direct-to-consumer products worldwide," said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Delivering excellent user experiences demands passion and expertise across business, content, product, and technology – and Michael provides this unique blend of leadership for AMG Digital every day."