Allen Media Group, Hawaiian Telcom Sign Multi-Year Distribution Deal

LOS ANGELES—Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) has announced a multi-year comprehensive portfolio agreement with Hawaiian Telcom for continued carriage of seven AMG cable television networks—JusticeCentral.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, MyDestination.TV, ES.TV, and Pets.TV—as well as the retransmission renewals for two Honolulu Allen Media Broadcasting television stations, KITV and KIKU.

In addition to continued carriage of seven cable television networks, Hawaiian Telcom will also launch carriage of two additional AMG cable television networks: TheGrio and HBCU Go.

"We are delighted to renew and expand our relationship with Hawaiian Telcom,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Hawaiian Telcom has been an extraordinary partner and recognizes the tremendous value our television stations and cable television networks bring to their subscribers.”