All Mobile Video Taps Barnfind’s BarnOne for Fiber Upgrade

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIF. – In the process of an overhaul of its fiber transport capabilities, All Mobile Video has chosen Barnfind America’s BarnOne multifunctional signal transportation platform to assist in the process. The BarnOne system will allow AMV, a mobile production facilities, studio and rental transmission equipment provider, to transport and switch up to 32 signals within a single frame and on a single fiber.

AMV uses the BarnOne system to route and transport input and output signals, including 3G/1.5G HD-SDI links connecting cameras and CCUS, Ethernet and ASI. With a built-in 32x32 crosspoint matrix, BarnOne can route, switch and duplicate any optical or coaxial input to any output. BarnOne can also provide multiplexing or operate in point-to-point, nonmuxing mode.

AMV has deployed four full-scale, 1RU Barnfind BarnOne systems and 15 BarnMini single-channel ‘throwdown’ appliances from the U.S.-based branch of Norway’s Barnfind Technologies. The BarnMinis come in portable flypacks for quick and easy installation on location and in mobile production trucks. AMV is offering the flypacks for rent and plan to fully integrate the BarnOne systems into all of its production trucks over the next two years.