Albania’s Tring TV Installs PlayBox CloudAir and AirBox Neo

TIRANA, ALBANIA—Albania broadcaster and IPTV service provider Tring TV has brought in new PlayBox Technology to upgrade its playout infrastructure. The company’s CloudAir online services and AirBox Neo servers are now installed to provide the necessary resources for Tring TV to distribute its 27 TV channels.

With the update to AirBox Neo and CloudAir, Tring TV can now deliver full HD service via the Albania national digital terrestrial network, as well as from satellite and IP streaming. The AirBox servers are located at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Tirana and are supplemented with CloudAir for an ecosystem that integrates virtual playout and can handle SDI or IP workflow. Tring can access the ClourAir interface from any location plus 24/7 transmission continuity and strong program storage.

CloudAir was developed from the EdgeBox remote playout concept and features core software running on a server at a remote playout center. It offers management of program schedules, ad sales, media management and monitoring.

The AirBox Neo playout server, which is part of the PlayBox Neo suite, is designed for unattended operation, but can be operated manually, including the ability to handle liver-to-air throughput. It supports UHD, HD and SD in a single server.