Alaska Coastal Television enhances ENG with LiveU technology

Alaska’s Coastal Television has signed a long-term agreement with LiveU to provide its live, video-over-cellular transmission technology to help power electronic newsgathering operations. The LiveU’s LU70 is being used for on-air and online news and sports coverage.

“Coastal Television has had great success utilizing the LiveU technology across all of our stations, ABC, Fox and CW affiliates,” said Scott Centers, COO, Coastal Television. “We’ve really been relying on the unit as a flexible and cost-efficient way for us to cover the Seattle Seahawks, which many consider our ‘home team’ for Alaska. Through LiveU, we made history by broadcasting the first live shot from Seattle on any television outlet here in the state.”

LiveU’s LU70 backpack uses bonded 3G/4G LTE wireless circuits using proprietary RF technology to deliver resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and subsecond latency for a satellite-like experience.