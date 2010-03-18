Al Jazeera Sports adds new server-based ingest, post, transmission facility

Al Jazeera Sport in Doha, Qatar, has added 11 systems from the playout range of Eyeheight’s modular presentation control equipment as part of a new server-based ingest, post-production and transmission facility.

Installed by Dubai-based Qvest Media with its German sister company Wellen+Noethen, the project was completed in four months.

The HD-SDI playout systems installed at Al Jazeera Sport include Eyeheight's MW-3EM A/B mixer, which provides the ability to perform mix, wipe and cut transitions as well as U and V fades. The MW-3EM also has a preview output. A DK-3M linear downstream keyer handles background, key and fill inputs and supports normal keying, additive (premultiplied) keying, self key and self-colored keying. The system also incorporates an AP-10 manual intervention panel, which enables engineering staff to choose the level of intervention required for specific channels.

Each of the 11 playout switchers is fitted with an AM-2E audio mixer that allows two digital audio sources to be mixed with embedded audio. The AM-2E is designed primarily for voice-over insertion into an SDI stream. All 11 playouts have an FP-10 module that provides overall system control.

Al Jazeera's engineering management team chose the system, which includes DVS and Avid servers handling both HD and SD, after seeing a similar implementation by Wellen+Noethen being used for live broadcast coverage of EUFA EURO 2008. Qvest Media has contracted to provide permanent post-installation support.

