Akamai, Synacor collaborate on TV Everywhere demo

Last month in Las Vegas at the NAB Show, Akamai Technologies and Synacor collaborated on a technology demonstration to show how programmers and operators can make new TV Everywhere services a reality.

TV Everywhere is a new model that provides pay TV subscribers with access to TV programming across multiple devices, such as PCs, tablets and mobile devices.

The NAB demo focused on a simple way to connect programmer content libraries with operator subscribers in the context of TV Everywhere. It leveraged Akamai’s identity services, a common standards-based set of APIs, along with Synacor’s authentication and authorization platform. Working together, the technologies enable authorized subscribers to view content.

One practical challenge of bringing TV Everywhere to market is how to implement such an entitlement model. Akamai and Synacor have each developed capabilities to bridge the gap among programmer, operator and consumer and to enhance the consumer experience. Currently, the Akamai and Synacor features solution is not currently commercially available.