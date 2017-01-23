Akamai Reports Record Live Streams of Inauguration

CAMBRIDGE, MASS.—It turns out President Trump’s inauguration last Friday was a record setting event, as it pertains to live streaming. According to content delivery network services provider Akamai, the 2017 Presidential Inauguration was the most live video streamed news event that company has delivered.

Akamai live video streams for the inauguration reached a peak of 8.7 Tbps at 12:04 p.m. ET, during President Trump’s speech. This exceeded the previous record of 7.5 Tbps that occurred during the 2016 presidential election last November. Total number of concurrent viewers supported during peak time reached 4.6 million, per Akamai.