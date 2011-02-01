AJA Announces New Tapeless Recorder



AJA has introduced a new product in their line of recording products, the Ki Pro Mini. It stores content on Compact Flash card media and its reduced form factor makes it ideal for use with small cameras.



“AJA Ki Pro is the smallest, simplest way to connect production and post, anywhere people want to shoot,” said AJA’s president, Nick Rashby. “It’s smaller than some battery packs and mounts to virtually everything. And like all of the AJA products, Ki Pro Mini delivers unparalleled I/O quality.”



The new recorder captures to the Apple ProRes 422 codec and features professional video connectivity via SDI and HDMI I/O. It provides eight channels of embedded audio and is controllable either from its front panel or via a Web browser interface.



The Ki Pro Mini housing is formed from aircraft-grade aluminum to provide a rugged, yet light weight package. The unit is also available with an optional stand for desktop applications.



