AIP, Veset to Offer Complete Cloud-based Workflows for Ingest, SSAI and Playout

LAUSANNE, Switzerland—Ad Insertion Platform (AIP) and Veset have announced that they are partnering to give broadcasters, rights holders and content owners a way to seamlessly deliver ad-supported video content to multiple platforms.

The integrated solution will allow video providers to easily originate and monetize linear channels, while presenting enhanced graphics and elevating viewer interactivity and personalization, the companies said.

The joint AIP-Veset solution covers multiple applications across broadcast, media and entertainment, making it ideal for a range of diverse organizations.

Laurent Potesta, CEO of Ad Insertion Platform, explained that “FAST channels represent a huge opportunity for video providers to quickly launch ad-supported content across multiple platforms. Launching fast is key to tapping into the consumer appetite for free content, yet at the same time it is important to launch professional-looking services while adhering to SCTE and other important guidelines. This is why the combination of best-of-breed, cloud-based playout and cloud-based SSAI solutions makes creative and financial sense for everyone.”

As part of the integrated solution, Veset’s all-in-one playout platforms allow for the easy creation and scheduling of professional linear channels in the cloud. Channels can be distributed to multiple platforms, including traditional broadcast, over-the-top (OTT), and social media channels, while ensuring a seamless viewing experience for consumers.

AIP’s DAIConnect SSAI platform functions as an enhanced solution to manage server-side-ad-insertions for live and on-demand content. It enables dynamic and personalized insertion of video advertising via HLS and Mpeg-DASH protocols, guaranteeing a best-in-class end-user experience without buffering or latency issues.

With the integrated solution, video content owners can originate professional linear channels and dynamically insert targeted server-side ads, the companies said.

Both solutions allow for a high level of flexibility and customization. This enables channel operators to take control of their channels and manage them in a way that makes most sense for both their business models and viewer preferences, while adhering to platform guidelines and other limitations or regulations.

Igor Krol, CEO, Veset, added that “we’re making it easy for broadcasters and content owners to create a seamless, sophisticated workflow for originating and monetizing their linear and streaming channels. They can source these same services from separate companies who might specialize in only one or two phases of the workflow, or they can make one call to us, experts in the end-to-end process.”