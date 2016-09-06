AIMS Adds Axon and EMC, Hits Milestone

BOTHELL, WASH.—AIMS has hit the big 5-0. The Alliance for IP Media Solutions now features more than 50 companies that support the adoption of open standards for the production, delivery and distribution of broadcast media over IP networks. The recent additions of Axon and EMC Corporation helped put AIMS over the top.

“Since the founding of AIMS last December, we have experienced a rapid rate of growth in our membership,” said Michael Cronk, AIMS chairman. “This reflects a wide and increasing awareness that a common, open standards based approach to IP Interoperability is the best way forward.”

Currently, AIMS endorses an IP transition plan that includes support for SMPTE 2022-6, AES67, VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04, and AMWA NMOS IS-04.

With the addition of data storage systems provider EMC and Netherlands-based broadcast infrastructure specialist Axon, AIMS’ membership currently stands at 52.