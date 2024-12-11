AI-Generated ‘Eno’ Doc To Be Livestreamed Worldwide Jan. 24

A new documentary on music icon Brian Eno will be streamed for 24 hours online next month, in a demonstration of how artificial intelligence can be used to produce unique versions of the film, “Variety” has reported.

“Eno”—which has been in limited release since last spring—takes a unique approach to theatrical showings, using algorithms derived from among more than 500 hours of audio, images and video from Eno’s work since the early 1970s (when he was one of the original members of Roxy Music) to stitch together a unique, approximately 84-minute film that is never shown in the same sequence again.

The film has been shown in select cities, grossing only about $1 million, but on Jan. 24, viewers will be able to watch a 24-hour livestream that follows “Eno’s” premise but generates unique aggregations. Eno has influenced pop music for more than 50 years, working with the likes of David Bowie, Talking Heads, U2, Devo and Coldplay. During the 24-hour showing, guests will perform live and discuss the film. The stream will also include the generative art prequel “Nothing Can Ever Be the Same.”

Despite his influential presence in media over the past half-century, Eno was reluctant to have his work depicted on film until approached by documentarian Gary Hustwit, who proposed using artificial intelligence to create unique versions of the film showcasing his career. Although the elements are “randomly” stitched together, the film does manage to incorporate certain rules that define themes and sequential events.

Hustwit told “Variety” about the implications of the worldwide event.

“You see unique versions of it at different times around the clock,” Hustwit told “Variety.” “So people in other countries and in Asia and all the places that have been bugging us about setting up events in their cities can all watch.”

“Every few hours there’ll be a version of the film, but there’ll be all kinds of things in between,” Hustwit continued. “You could dip in, watch a version in the morning, go to work, come back, watch another one in the middle of the night.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The livestream on Jan. 24 will be available to only 24,000 viewers worldwide at $24 a pop. Tickets are on sale now.

Although the film will demonstrate the use of AI in creating content, the idea of creating alternate versions of TV programs has been demonstrated in the past, most recently with Netflix’s “Bandersatch” and “Choose Love,” which allowed viewers to choose among a number of alternate endings.

This stream, however, will be controlled by AI.